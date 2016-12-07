FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Russian military adviser in Aleppo dies of shelling wounds
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
December 7, 2016 / 11:08 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Russian military adviser in Aleppo dies of shelling wounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Kremlin comment, details)

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A Russian military adviser in Aleppo has died of wounds sustained in a mortar attack carried out by Syrian opposition rebels, the Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday, the third Russian fatality in Syria this week.

Russian news agencies had previously cited the defence ministry as saying that Colonel Ruslan Galitsky had died after being wounded in the shelling of western Aleppo.

Local media in eastern Russia said Galitsky had served as the commander of a tank brigade in Ulan Ude before going to Syria. They said he had been injured in Aleppo on Monday in rebel shelling of a Russian military field hospital.

The defence ministry has previously said that two female Russian medics died in and after the same attack.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Galitsky would be posthumously given a top military award. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn, Maria Kiselyova and Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
