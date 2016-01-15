FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says aid must be allowed into areas in Syria blockaded by militants
January 15, 2016 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says aid must be allowed into areas in Syria blockaded by militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Friday for all sides in the Syria conflict to use their influence to ensure that humanitarian aid was delivered to areas blockaded by militants.

It said the situation in three places -- Madaya, Fua and Kafraya -- was a source of particular concern, saying they were besieged or blockaded by various militant groups.

The ministry said it had been working with the Syrian government to try to help resolve the situation and had been encouraging them to cooperate with the United Nations, efforts it said had produced results. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Masha Tsvetkova and Andrew Osborn)

