Russian S-400 Triumph/SA-21 Growler medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems drive during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday Russia would send its advanced S-400 air defence system to its air base in Syria’s Latakia province a day after Turkey shot down one of its jets, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying.