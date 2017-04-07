FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 4 months ago

No information on Russian casualties in Syria -RIA cites embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - Russia's embassy in Damascus said on Friday it has no information yet on whether Russian citizens were hurt as a result of U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, the RIA news agency reported.

The embassy was looking into the issue, the agency added.

The United States fired dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase on Friday from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched this week.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs, writing by Sujata Rao, editing by Jack Stubbs

