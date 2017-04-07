FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Russia says Syrian air defences to be beefed up after U.S. strikes - agencies
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 7, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 4 months ago

Russia says Syrian air defences to be beefed up after U.S. strikes - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that Syrian air defences would be beefed up after U.S. cruise missiles struck an air base in western Syria, Russian news agencies reported.

The ministry was also cited as mocking the effectiveness of the U.S. strikes as "extremely low" saying that 23 missiles had hit their targets but it was unclear where 36 others had landed.

Four Syrian military personnel had been killed in the strikes, two were missing, and six wounded, it said. Six Syrian military jets had also been destroyed.

Militants launched an offensive on Syrian government positions immediately after the strikes, the ministry was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.