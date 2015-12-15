FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian air force says working to unite efforts of opposition, Syrian army against IS
December 15, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Russian air force says working to unite efforts of opposition, Syrian army against IS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s air force said on Tuesday it was working to unite the efforts of the Free Syrian Army and the Syrian army against Islamic State militants in Syria by carefully targeting its strikes.

In one such operation, Russia’s air force carried out 18 strikes on IS targets to support the “Desert Lions” and other Syrian opposition groups north of Raqqa, the defence ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

