FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Russia says it is extending pause in Aleppo bombing until Oct. 22
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 21, 2016 / 2:51 PM / 10 months ago

Russia says it is extending pause in Aleppo bombing until Oct. 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday it was extending a pause in bombing militants in the Syrian city of Aleppo until 1900 local time on Oct. 22.

Sergei Rudskoi, a defence ministry official, was shown on state TV as saying that what he called the "humanitarian pause" in Aleppo would be in place from 0800 and until 1900 on Oct. 22.

Russia has temporarily halted air strikes to allow civilians and rebels to leave the city. The "humanitarian pause" had previously been due to expire on Friday. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.