Russia says it is extending pause in Aleppo bombing until Oct. 22

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday it was extending a pause in bombing militants in the Syrian city of Aleppo until 1900 local time on Oct. 22.

Sergei Rudskoi, a defence ministry official, was shown on state TV as saying that what he called the "humanitarian pause" in Aleppo would be in place from 0800 and until 1900 on Oct. 22.

Russia has temporarily halted air strikes to allow civilians and rebels to leave the city. The "humanitarian pause" had previously been due to expire on Friday. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)