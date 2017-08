MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the situation in Syria's Aleppo with his security council, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Thursday.

Putin and the country's security chiefs have agreed on the need to continue efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to eastern Aleppo, Peskov was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)