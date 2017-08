MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A first bus convoy meant to evacuate rebels was leaving the eastern part of Syria's largest city of Aleppo, Russia's defence ministry said at around 1230 GMT on Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin had ordered Russian soldiers to lead rebels out of war-torn Aleppo towards Idlib, a city in northwestern Syria. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)