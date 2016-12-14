Moscow says easier to deal on Aleppo with Ankara than Washington - RIA

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia finds it easier to negotiate deals on the Syrian city of Aleppo with Turkey than with the United States, RIA news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Wednesday.

"Around Aleppo there was a complex tangle of negotiations. ...As far as I understand, for us it was much more straightforward to reach agreements with Turkey than with the Americans," RIA quoted Andrei Kelin, director of the European cooperation department at the Russian foreign ministry, as saying. (Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)