Kremlin rejects media report Putin envoy asked Syria's Assad to step down - Tass
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
January 22, 2016 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Kremlin rejects media report Putin envoy asked Syria's Assad to step down - Tass

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday rejected a media report that an envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step down last year, the Tass news agency reported.

“No, it’s not so,” Tass quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The Financial Times had earlier reported that the head of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency travelled to Damascus at the end of last year to ask Assad to step down only to be angrily rebuffed. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

