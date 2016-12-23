FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Putin says Assad, Iran, Turkey agree on Astana as venue for Syria talks
December 23, 2016 / 11:08 AM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-Putin says Assad, Iran, Turkey agree on Astana as venue for Syria talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Russia, Assad, Iran, Turkey agree Astana as venue for talks, not that they will attend)

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia, Iran, Turkey and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had agreed that the Kazakh capital of Astana should be the venue for new talks to try to resolve the conflict in Syria.

Putin also said the evacuation of Aleppo would not have been possible without the help of Russia, Iran and Turkey or the good will of Assad. He said the next step for Syria would be a nationwide ceasefire.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said earlier on Friday he expected the talks in Astana to take place in the middle of January. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

