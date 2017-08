MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russia registered 50 violations of the Syria ceasefire agreement in the last 24 hours, RIA news agency quoted the Defence Ministry as saying on Sunday.

The violations were registered in Syria's provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Hama, Latakia, Homs and Daraa, the agency reported. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Christian Lowe)