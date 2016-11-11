FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russia calls on chemical weapons watchdog to visit Syria's Aleppo
November 11, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 9 months ago

Russia calls on chemical weapons watchdog to visit Syria's Aleppo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday it wanted the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to urgently send a mission to Aleppo, saying it had evidence Syrian opposition rebels had used chemical weapons there.

The ministry said earlier on Friday it had found evidence that there was a high probability that the rebels had used chlorine gas and white phosphorous on the south-west edge of Aleppo in district 1070.

It said it was basing its information on a study of soil samples, unexploded shells, and shrapnel.

Major-General Igor Konashenkov said Russia would now hand over the evidence to the OPCW and wanted The Hague-based body to urgently send a team to Aleppo to gather its own evidence.

He said Russian forces stood ready to help OPCW experts carry out their work in Aleppo. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)

