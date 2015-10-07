Russia accuses U.S. of shirking duty to fight terrorism over Syria

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday that Washington’s refusal to share intelligence with it about the positions of Islamic State militants showed the United States was looking for an excuse not to fight terrorism.

“Our partners from other countries who see a real enemy in Islamic State which must be destroyed actively help us with data about bases, warehouses, command points and terror training camps,” Major-General Igor Konashenkov, a ministry spokesman, was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.

“But those who seem to have a different opinion about this terrorist organisation are constantly looking for reasons to refuse us cooperation in the fight against international terrorism,” he said, referring to Washington. (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)