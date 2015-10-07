FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia accuses U.S. of shirking duty to fight terrorism over Syria
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 7, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Russia accuses U.S. of shirking duty to fight terrorism over Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday that Washington’s refusal to share intelligence with it about the positions of Islamic State militants showed the United States was looking for an excuse not to fight terrorism.

“Our partners from other countries who see a real enemy in Islamic State which must be destroyed actively help us with data about bases, warehouses, command points and terror training camps,” Major-General Igor Konashenkov, a ministry spokesman, was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.

“But those who seem to have a different opinion about this terrorist organisation are constantly looking for reasons to refuse us cooperation in the fight against international terrorism,” he said, referring to Washington. (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.