a year ago
Russia says Syrian aid convoy caught fire, was not shot up - Ifax
September 20, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Russia says Syrian aid convoy caught fire, was not shot up - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday rejected assertions that an aid convoy near Aleppo had been shelled or struck from the air, saying it believed it had caught fire instead, the Interfax news agency cited spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.

It quoted Konashenkov, commenting on the incident which occurred on Monday, as saying that only the White Helmets civil defence rescue group could answer who was responsible and why.

Konashenkov was cited as saying that the White Helmets were close to the militant group formerly known as the Nusra Front. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
