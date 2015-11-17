FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia told US: Syria strikes to include cruise missiles -US
November 17, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Russia told US: Syria strikes to include cruise missiles -US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia is waging a significant number of strikes in Syria on Tuesday and told Washington ahead of the attacks it would use both sea-launched cruise missiles and long-range bombers, a U.S. defense official said.

Moscow gave the United States notice ahead of the strikes under an agreement with Washington on air safety protocols, the official said, adding at least some of the strikes targeted the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa.

The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stressed that the United States was not coordinating with Russia and the Russian strikes had not prompted the United States to call off any coalition activities.

Reporting by Phil Stewart Editing by W Simon

