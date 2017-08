MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Syria's Foreign Minister has an open invitation to visit Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov was quoted by RIA news agency as saying on Tuesday.

"(Walid) al-Muallem has an open invitation to Moscow, he is always welcome," RIA quoted Bogdanov as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)