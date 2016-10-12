FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Putin accuses France of trickery over Syria resolution
October 12, 2016 / 1:06 PM / 10 months ago

Putin accuses France of trickery over Syria resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused France of deliberately luring Moscow into vetoing a United Nations resolution on Syria, and questioned whether Paris was doing the bidding of the United States.

Putin said France had proposed the resolution at the U.N. Security Council without consulting Moscow and knowing that Russia would be obliged to use its veto because, he said, the resolution laid all the blame for the violence on Damascus.

Speaking at a business forum in Moscow, Putin said he valued his relations with France. But he asked if it was becoming of such a major power as France to be doing the bidding of the Obama administration on Syria. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
