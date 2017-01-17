FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Russian advisor to UN's de Mistura says still considers Syria talks in Geneva relevant
January 17, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 7 months ago

Russian advisor to UN's de Mistura says still considers Syria talks in Geneva relevant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Vitaly Naumkin, a Russian advisor to U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura, said on Tuesday he still considered Geneva talks on the Syria conflict relevant.

"I am sure that on Feb. 8 there will be talks in Geneva and the process focused on a political resolution will continue," Naumkin told reporters.

Russia recently launched a push for separate Syria peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana, later this month.

The Astana talks are also backed by Turkey but have not directly involved the United States, which led the Geneva talks. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
