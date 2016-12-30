Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss Syria truce

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke over the phone conversation on Thursday and discussed matters related to documents signed by Syria's government and opposition, Russia's foreign ministry said.

It said the two ministers agreed it was important for all opposition groups to stick to the ceasefire in Syria and to show a constructive approach ahead of a forthcoming meeting set for Kazakhstan's capital, Astana. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)