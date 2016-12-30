FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss Syria truce
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 30, 2016 / 5:50 PM / 8 months ago

Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss Syria truce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke over the phone conversation on Thursday and discussed matters related to documents signed by Syria's government and opposition, Russia's foreign ministry said.

It said the two ministers agreed it was important for all opposition groups to stick to the ceasefire in Syria and to show a constructive approach ahead of a forthcoming meeting set for Kazakhstan's capital, Astana. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.