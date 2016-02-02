FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says no progress in completing list of "terrorists" for Syria talks - Interfax
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 2, 2016 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says no progress in completing list of "terrorists" for Syria talks - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday that no significant progress has been made in completing “terrorist lists”, a precursor to draw up participants for talks for a peace deal on Syria, Interfax news agency reported.

He also reiterated that it would be hard to reach any deal without participation of Kurds in talks, while Russia was ready to coordinate its actions with the United States for reaching a ceasefire agreement in Syria. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.