MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russia has suspended air strikes in a “green zone” in Syria in line with a cessation of hostilities plan, senior armed forces official Sergei Rudskoi said on Saturday.

“In other words (the strikes were suspended) against regions and armed groups which sent us proposals to halt fire,” Rudskoi told reporters. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by)