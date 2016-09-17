FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia hits out at U.S. over bombing of Syrian army near Deir Al-Zor
September 17, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

Russia hits out at U.S. over bombing of Syrian army near Deir Al-Zor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that U.S.-led coalition planes had bombed Syrian troops fighting Islamic State militants near the airport in Deir Al-Zor, killing 62 soldiers and wounding about 100 more.

If the strikes were a targeting error, the ministry said the bombings were evidence of Washington's stubborn refusal to coordinate its military action in Syria with Russia.

A fierce battle between the Syrian army and Islamic state militants was now under way, it said. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
