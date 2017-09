MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that dialogue between Moscow and Washington on solving the Syria crisis was indispensable.

Peskov made the comments when asked whether talks on Syria were possible between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Christian Lowe)