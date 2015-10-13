FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says shelling of its embassy in Damascus act of terrorism
October 13, 2015

Russia says shelling of its embassy in Damascus act of terrorism

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday Moscow considered the shelling of its embassy in Damascus as a terrorist act, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

“This is an obvious act of terrorism, probably aimed at intimidating supporters of the fight against terrorism,” Lavrov was quoted as saying ahead of talks with the United Nations’ special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, on Tuesday, .

Two shells were fired at the Russian embassy in Damascus on Tuesday during a demonstration in support of Moscow although there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the building.

Lavrov also said Russia was supporting De Mistura’s efforts to ensure a political settlement to the Syria crisis and was disappointed by U.S. reluctance to coordinate the efforts of all sides involved in fighting terrorism in Syria, RIA reported. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)

