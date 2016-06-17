FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin, on Syria strikes, says hard to distinguish between rebel groups
June 17, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Kremlin, on Syria strikes, says hard to distinguish between rebel groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was hard to distinguish between moderate and Islamist extremist rebels on the ground when it came to targeting air strikes in Syria because they were frequently fighting close to one another.

A Kremlin spokesman made the comments when asked to comment on allegations from a senior unnamed U.S. defence official who accused Russian forces in Syria of bombing US-backed rebels.

The same spokesman also dismissed a letter from U.S. officials calling for U.S. strikes on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, saying any attempt at regime change in Syria would plunge the entire region into chaos. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
