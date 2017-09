(Defence Ministry corrects number of violations to 6 from 5)

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday it had recorded six violations of a tentative ceasefire agreement in Syria in the last 24 hours.

The violations occurred in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, it said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)