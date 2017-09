MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Al-Nusra militants are massing around the Syrian city of Aleppo and are planning a large-scale offensive, the Russian military General Staff said on Monday.

Sergei Rudskoy, head of the General Staff’s main operations command, said the militants were planning to cut off the road between Aleppo and the Syrian capital of Damascus. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)