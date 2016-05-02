FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says talks over including Syria's Aleppo in "regime of calm" continue
May 2, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Russia says talks over including Syria's Aleppo in "regime of calm" continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - A Russian military official said on Monday that talks over including Syria’s Aleppo province in a “regime of calm”, or lull in fighting, were continuing, Interfax news agency reported.

Interfax cited the same official, General Sergei Kuralenko, as saying that Russia, the United States as well as Syria’s leadership and the “moderate” opposition had agreed to extend a “regime of calm” in a suburb of Damascus called Eastern Ghouta for another two days to the end of May 3. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
