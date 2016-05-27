FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia intensifies strikes on Nusra Front oil sites -military official
May 27, 2016

Russia intensifies strikes on Nusra Front oil sites -military official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russia has intensified air strikes against the Nusra Front militant group's oil producing and smuggling sites, a senior military official told a news conference on Friday.

Sergei Rudskoy, head of the General Staff's main operations command, also said that a further delay by the United States to differentiate between moderate Syrian opposition fighters and militant jihadists threatens the Syrian peace process. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
