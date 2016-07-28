Russia says starts humanitarian operation in Aleppo, offers civilians to leave

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday that the Russian and Syrian militaries would start "a large-scale humanitarian operation" in Aleppo to help residents "who had become hostages of terrorists."

Shoigu said in televised comments three corridors would be established by the Russian and Syrian militaries for civilians to leave the city.

The defence minister said they would open a fourth corridor for militants in the north of Aleppo and near the Castello road. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)