MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia is willing to support a proposal by U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura for weekly 48-hour "humanitarian pauses" in Syria's Aleppo, the Russian defence ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.

Russia is ready to introduce the first "humanitarian pause" next week, the ministry said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anton Zverev, writing by Denis Pinchuk)