a year ago
Russia calls on Free Syrian Army to stop fighting Kurds
September 12, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

Russia calls on Free Syrian Army to stop fighting Kurds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry called on the Free Syrian Army to stop fighting Kurdish units to help support an impending cessation of hostilities on Monday and said it would continue air strikes against Islamic State and the former Nusra Front.

The ministry, speaking hours before the cessation of hostilities was due to take effect in Syria, also said a joint U.S.-Russian coordination centre was being set up to determine Russian and U.S.-led coalition targets. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
