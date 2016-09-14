FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia: Syria ceasefire violated 60 times in first 48 hours -Ifax
September 14, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Russia: Syria ceasefire violated 60 times in first 48 hours -Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A ceasefire in Syria was violated 60 times in the first 48 hours after it was imposed, with most violations committed by the Ahrar al-Sham armed group, Interfax news agency quoted a senior Russian general as saying on Wednesday.

Russia supports the extension of the ceasefire for another 48 hours, Interfax quoted Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir, a senior officer at Russia's army general staff, as saying at a news briefing. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

