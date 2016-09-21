Russia says U.S. drone was in area where U.N. convoy was struck in Syria

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that a U.S. Predator drone was in the area where a U.N. aid convoy was partially destroyed in Syria on Monday and had appeared on the scene minutes before the incident.

Repeating denials of Russian involvement in the episode, Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the ministry, said Western allegations that Moscow was responsible were an attempt to distract attention from the U.S.-led coalition's bombing of Syrian soldiers near Deir al-Zor airport on Saturday. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)