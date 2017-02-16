FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Russia says Syrian ceasefire allows it to up efforts against Islamic State
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 16, 2017 / 2:18 PM / 6 months ago

Russia says Syrian ceasefire allows it to up efforts against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A senior Russian military official said on Thursday that a ceasefire in Syria was allowing Moscow and the Syrian government to deploy more resources to fight Islamic State in eastern Syria and north of Aleppo.

"Continued observance of the ceasefire by the participants in the hostilities allows additional forces to be sent (to these areas)," the Interfax news agency quoted the official, Stanislav Gadzhimomedov, as saying. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.