CORRECTED-Russia says U.S.-coalition strike in Syria hit civilians -agencies

(Corrects to clarify Russia referring to strike on May 17, not air strike on May 18)

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Friday that a U.S.-coalition strike in Syria on May 17 had hit civilians and was unacceptable, Russian news agencies reported.

Gatilov, who the agencies said was speaking in Geneva, said the strike had violated Syria's sovereignty and would not help efforts to find a political solution to the conflict there.

Separately, the U.S. military carried out an air strike on Thursday against militia supported by the Syrian government that posed a threat to U.S. and U.S.-backed Syrian fighters in the country's south, U.S. officials told Reuters.

Gatilov said he was referring to a strike on Wednesday May 17, not the air strike on Thursday. The United States has not spoken about any strikes carried out by the U.S.-led coalition on that date. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)