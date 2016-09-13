FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia says no disagreement with Iran on its Syria agreement with U.S. -RIA
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 13, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Russia says no disagreement with Iran on its Syria agreement with U.S. -RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Moscow and Tehran have no differences over the Syria ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia and the United States, RIA news agency quoted Russia's Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The agreement will be the focus of the talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Jaberi Ansari, RIA reported.

Iran's state news agency IRNA said on Monday that Ansari would travel to Moscow to hold talks with Russian officials. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.