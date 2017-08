MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif agreed in a phone call on Tuesday on the need for a new international diplomatic push to resolve the Syria crisis, Russia's foreign ministry said.

Lavrov and Zarif said the Syria crisis could only be solved by political agreement, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)