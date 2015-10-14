Russia says its jet neared U.S. aircraft over Syria for identification - TASS

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A Russian fighter jet came into close proximity with a U.S. air force jet over Syria on Oct. 10 to identify it, “not to scare it”, Russia’s state ITAR-TASS news agency quoted the defence ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The ministry said its SU-30CM jet was within 2-3 kilometres of the U.S. plane.

Washington said on Tuesday U.S. and Russian jets came within visual identification range over Syria where the former Cold War foes are carrying out rival bombing campaigns. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)