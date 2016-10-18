Kremlin urges other powers to back its initiative in Aleppo

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia expects other countries seeking to resolve the conflict in Syria to join its efforts to normalise the situation in Aleppo after Moscow ceased air strikes on the city in a goodwill gesture, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Russia now expects its partners ... to take the baton and assist this humanitarian operation, to make sure the bandits leave Aleppo, especially its eastern part, in order for a real process of separation of the so-called moderate opposition from terrorist groups to begin," he told a conference call with reporters.

The Russian and Syrian air forces have halted all air strikes on Aleppo, two days ahead of a planned pause in bombing designed to allow rebels and civilians to leave the city, the Russian defence minister said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)