9 months ago
Kremlin says possible deal to let rebels leave Aleppo still on agenda
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
December 7, 2016 / 9:28 AM / 9 months ago

Kremlin says possible deal to let rebels leave Aleppo still on agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a potential U.S.-Russia deal to allow Syrian rebels to safely leave Aleppo was still on the agenda, but that no talks were planned between the two countries for now.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Russian and U.S. experts were in contact about Syria, but said he was not aware of any talks being planned at a higher level.

Very few rebels had quit Aleppo so far, said Peskov, who described those who were left there as "terrorists" who were uniting around former Nusra Front fighters. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)

