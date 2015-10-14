FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov says Washington declines deeper military talks on Syria
October 14, 2015

Russia's Lavrov says Washington declines deeper military talks on Syria

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the United States declined to send a high-level military delegation to Moscow to discuss deeper coordination in fighting in Syria as had been proposed by Moscow.

Lavrov said the proposal was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to New York in late September.

He said the idea also included sending a Russian delegation headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to the United States as a second step. He said on Tuesday Washington also told Moscow it won’t be receiving the Russian delegation. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Christian Lowe)

