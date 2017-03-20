Russia says has no plans for new military bases in Syria

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russia does not plan to open new military bases in Syria, the defence ministry said on Monday, after the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said it had reached a deal with Moscow for a new military base in northwestern Syria.

"There are no plans to deploy new Russian military bases on the territory of Syria," the defence ministry statement read.

It added that a section of its "reconciliation centre", which Russia says helps negotiate local truces between the warring sides in Syria, was located in Aleppo province near Afrin for the prevention of ceasefire violations.

YPG spokesman Redur Xelil told Reuters that Russian troops had already arrived in the northwestern region of Afrin with troop carriers and armoured vehicles as part of an agreement concluded on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Tatiana Ustinova; Editing by Christian Lowe)