Russia says Syrian opposition fighters supply it with air strike targets

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Over 5,000 Syrian opposition rebels are fighting against Islamic State alongside government forces and are supplying Russia’s air force with targets for air strikes, Russian news agencies quoted Russia’s General Staff as saying on Tuesday.

More than 150 Syrian opposition groups are helping support the land operation conducted by the Syrian government army, the RIA news agency said, quoting a senior member of the Russian General Staff. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)