FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says Syrian opposition fighters supply it with air strike targets
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 15, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says Syrian opposition fighters supply it with air strike targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Over 5,000 Syrian opposition rebels are fighting against Islamic State alongside government forces and are supplying Russia’s air force with targets for air strikes, Russian news agencies quoted Russia’s General Staff as saying on Tuesday.

More than 150 Syrian opposition groups are helping support the land operation conducted by the Syrian government army, the RIA news agency said, quoting a senior member of the Russian General Staff. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.