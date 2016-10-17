Russia says to halt strikes on Syria's Aleppo for 8 hours on Thursday

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russian and Syrian armed forces will pause attacks on the Syrian city of Aleppo for eight hours on Thursday so that civilians and rebels can leave the city, the Russian defence ministry said on Monday.

"On Oct. 20 from 0800 (0500 GMT) until 1600, a humanitarian pause will be implemented in the area of Aleppo. For that period, Russia's air force and Syrian government forces will halt air strikes and firing from other weapons," said Russian defence ministry official Sergei Rudskoy. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andew Osborn)