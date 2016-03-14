FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin orders start of Russian forces' withdrawal from Syria
March 14, 2016

Russia's Putin orders start of Russian forces' withdrawal from Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered his military to start the withdrawal of the main part of Russia’s forces from Syria, saying that the Russian military intervention had largely achieved its objectives.

Putin, at a meeting in the Kremlin with his defence and foreign ministers, said the pullout should start from Tuesday. He also ordered that Russia intensify its role in the peace process to end the conflict in Syria.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had telephoned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to inform him of the Russian decision. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
