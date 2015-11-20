FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin talks of 'next phase' in Syria military operation
#Industrials
November 20, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin talks of 'next phase' in Syria military operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Moscow’s military campaign in Syria to date has not achieved enough and a next phase is needed, Russian news agencies quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying on Friday.

“Our objectives are being fulfilled, and fulfilled well,” the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Putin as saying during a video conference with military officials.

“But for now that is not enough to cleanse Syria of rebels and terrorists and to protect Russians from possible terrorist attacks,” he said.

“We face a lot of work and I hope that the next phases will be conducted at the same high level, as professionally, and will produce the result we expect.” (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

