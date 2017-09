MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - Russian military official Igor Konashenkov said on Friday that no Russian aircraft or drones had overflown a Syrian refugee camp which was reportedly hit by air strikes.

Judging by destruction at the camp near the town of Sarmada, Nusra Front could have deliberately or accidentally fired on it, Interfax news agency cited Konashenkov as saying. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Denis Pinchuk)